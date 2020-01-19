Delta: Police launch man-hunt for fleeing woman who stabbed husband to death

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Asaba



Special Intelligence Unit of the Delta State Police Command, Asaba is piecing together details of a woman who allegedly stabbed her husband to death over money to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Already, the police command has launched a full scale man-hunt for the flee suspect.

The incident threw residents of Jigbale Street in Ovwian, Udu Local Government Area of the State, into confusion.

The victim, who was an Okada rider, hailed from the neighbouring Udu community of Aladja.

Police sources said he died from severe injuries sustained from the action of his wife.

Our reporter learnt from sources close to the couple that they had frequent marital squabbles. The marriage was blessed with a two-year -old boy.

According to our source, trouble started when the woman allegedly made certain demands for the last Christmas from her husband, but was turned down with the explanation that he had provided enough for the family.

The woman was said to have insisted on her demands, despite the explanation of the husband. This however, angered the husband who had a scissors with which he hit her.

The wife, who is a seamstress, was angry at the action of the husband and then reached out for another scissors and stabbed him in his stomach.

It was learnt that the scissors opened the stomach of the husband with the intestine gorging out.

After allegedly committing the crime, she escaped to avoid the wrath of residents.

The victim was then rushed to a hospital on the DSC Expressway but later transferred to another private clinic in Warri but he gave up the ghost during the week.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incidents, said the investigation has commenced.

However, the Oghwuvwie – General (tradition prime minister) of Ovwian community, Napoleon Golohor, confirmed the story, describing it as an unfortunate incident, saying: “We do not pray that such an incident should happen in a community.”

