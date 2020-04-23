‘Deji remains consenting authority in Akure Kingdom traditional hierarchy’

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The Deji of Akure Kingdom in Ondo State, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi has reacted to a publication in some national dailies and social media on the purported dispute over Eleyowo Chieftaincy.

According to the monarch, he would have ignored the tissues of lies credited to one Olomi Agunbiade who had been parading himself as the Olu of Eleyowo Community in Akure North Local Government.

But, the royal father expressed th need to clear the air to prevent unsuspecting public from falling for his antics and the need to set the record straight.

Oba Aladelusi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary(CPS) Adeyeye Michael said” it is important to state that the jurisdiction of Oloba of Oba –Ile is only limited to Oba –Ile town in Akure North Local Government of Ondo State,every other communities in the said Local Government are traditionally and historically under the domain of the Deji of Akure.

“Prior to the installation of recognized Oba in Iju, Ita – Ogbolu and Ogbese all in Akure North Local Government of Ondo State (formerly Akure Local Government), the Deji of Akure was the consenting and prescribed authority over the appointment and installation of minor chieftaincies in these communities (i.e. appointment/installation of Baales and Olus).

“The mere fact that the then Akure Local Government was bifurcated into Akure South Local Government and Akure North Local Government does not take away the power of the Deji as the prescribed authority over minor chieftaincies in both Akure South and North Local Government of Ondo State, Eleyowo Community inclusive.

” In exercising his power as the prescribed authority, the Deji had appointed late Chief Arowolo Joshua as the first Baale and Olu of Eleyowo. Late Chief Awokunle was also appointed by the Deji as the Olu of Eleyowo until the appointment of the current Olu of Eleyowo, Chief Boboye Ojo who is the recognised traditional head of the community.

The Akure monarch described the claim by Olomi Agunbiade as a mere attempt to distort history which can only exist within the figment of his imagination.

He said” For the avoidance of doubt, the Oloba of Oba-Ile, Oba Joseph Agunbiade had approached the Ondo State High court in a suit No AK/28/2017 to challenge the Deji’s power as the consenting authority over appointment of minor Chiefs in Akure North Local Government.

“The Presiding Judge, Justice W. Akintoroye in his judgment dated March, 28,2018 affirmed the power of the Deji as the prescribed and consenting authority for the appointment of minor chiefs in Akure North.

” It is expedient to state that on pages 41 – 42 of the Judgment, the Ondo State Government made its position known that notwithstanding the bifurcation of Akure into two Local Governments, the Deji of Akure land still retains consenting authority based on traditional and historical backgrounds.

“This is non – negotiable and hence Chief Boboye Ojo who was appointed and installed by the Deji of Akure kingdom is the recognized and acceptable “Olu of Eleyowo” by the State Government and that the issue should be regarded as resolved.

” What more? Olomi Agunbiade need to come to reality with the fact that he remains an impostor and his utterances and attitudes are criminal in nature and punishable under the law.

“For further clarity, among the findings of the court as per page 42- That from time immemorial, the entire Akureland had been under the hegemony of the Deji of Akure. By virtue of his said position, the Deji was the paramount ruler over the entire Akure land, as well as being the consenting authority.

“That prior to the bifurcation of the Akure Local Government, the Deji of Akure by virtue of his position as the prescribed authority over the land, was empowered traditionally and in law to appoint and consent to the appointment and installation of minor chiefs within the land

” That since the bifurcation of the Akure Local Government, the State Government has not appointed a prescribed authority for the Akure North Local Government”.

Oba Aladelusi therefore urged Agunbiade to desist from the criminal act of impersonation henceforth.

He said security agencies had been briefed on the happening and an attempt by Agunbiade and his cohort to cause disaffection and foment trouble in Eleyowo community.

The Deji monarch alerted the security agencies to keep eyes on him especially at this critical time when people are battling with how to prevent the spread of covid-19 in the State.

He maintained that Deji remains a father to all irrespective of any circumstance,urging the public to disregard the claim of Agunbiade which could only be regarded as a comic relief and a joke taken too far.

The Akure paramount ruler emphasised that Chief Ojo Boboye remains the Olu of Eleyowo and will continue to perform his duties in that capacity.

