Defection: We wish you well, APC tells Deputy Governor, Ajayi

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State secretariat of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has received a written decision of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, from the party, with mixed feelings.

The party viewed the development as worrisome and unfortunate that the journey commenced in one accord a few years back could go awry this soon.

The ruling party in a statement by its spokesman, Alex Kalejaye said” We wished Ajayi had not taken this decision, after series of efforts and attempts by royal fathers and party leaders, from within and outside the State, to forestall this migration.

“The State Working Committee (SWC) is taken aback by a reported statement credited to the defected Deputy Governor that he would remain in office as long as his people have not asked him to quit. This statement is vexatious.

“It is imperative to remind Ajayi that he ran on an APC ticket given to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and both were sponsored by the party. Now that he chooses to defect, the party advises Agboola to tow the path of wisdom, and resign honourably as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

“Ondo State APC wishes him and his followers a safe trip to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)We will, however, be willing to reabsorb them whenever they opt to retrace their steps”

For a better society

Total Views: 70 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

