Defeating rape and sexual violence

The upsurge in rape cases and other forms of sexual violence in the country in the past few months should be of serious concern to all Nigerians and we, therefore, challenge both the security agencies and the citizenry not to spare any effort to curb, if not totally eliminate the activities of rapists who are enemies of the society.

The rapists, from all indications have been on the prowl lately with the gruesome murder of Uwaila Vera Omozuwa, a Microbiology student at the University of Benin, UNIBEN, after she was violated in the church in Benin City and Grace Oshiagwu, a National Diploma student of The Oke Ogun Polytechnic in Ibadan, who too, was reportedly raped and killed among numerous gory incidents of sexual violence against girls and women across the country since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and its ravaging effects.

Though, rape is defined as the ‘act of forcing sexual intercourse upon another person without his or her consent or against their will’; originally conceived as a crime committed by a man against a woman, it has been extended to include other kinds of forced sexual activity by persons of either sex including the use of any form of object or fingers into the genital area without the consent of the victim.

Sadly, we note that our females, among them as young as three-month –old babies have not been spared by the rampaging men who can no longer control their libido and lost all decency. Though there has been public outcry against the immoral acts, and to defeat this heinous crime created by failed societal and family values, all hands should be on deck and maximum penalties imposed on the offenders.

According to Police latest statistics, 799 rape suspects were arrested between January and May this year out of 717 rape incidents reported across the country, 631 cases were conclusively investigated and charged to court while 52 cases are still under investigation.

In our view, the current efforts by the Police as well as the imposition of stiffer penalties including life imprisonment and death sentence for offenders as being advocated in some quarters to combat the menace, will ultimately amount to an exercise in futility without first identifying the remote and immediate causes of the incessant cases of rape and other sexual assaults before proffering solution.

At the heart of the menace is the near total breakdown in societal values engendered by moral decadence and the neglect of moral and religious instructions in the nation’s educational institutions as well as increasing pressure on the family units following the current harsh socio-economic environments which had forced many parents to shirk most of their responsibilities to children.

The implication of these is that, since nature abhors a vacuum, the devil will naturally find job for the idle hands manifesting as rape.

Therefore, we whole heartedly welcome recent admonition by Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU that a major step towards finding a lasting solution to incessant rape and sexual violence is for the Federal and State governments to grant free education and health care services to Nigerians to enable parents devote more care and attention while nurturing their children to reduce pressure on family units’.

Closely related to this, is the enthronement of good governance at all levels of government, federal, state and council by public office holders in the legislative and executive branches to ameliorate the present intolerable socio-economic conditions and make living more meaningful for majority of citizens. When the right environment such as functional public utilities, lives and property properly secured and citizens at liberty to engage their talents to the fullest in legitimate endeavors, not many people will feel frustrated and visit their anger on defenseless citizens.

We demand also, good parenting and call on Christian and Muslim leaders and school authorities to henceforth take moral instructions with seriousness it deserves in shaping the character of our children and young ones who are the leaders of tomorrow and mostly the culprits in the increasing cases of rape and sexual violence.

Besides, since good character and integrity are everything, those raised with the fear of God and respect for fellow humans in our view, are very unlikely to engage in rape whether the opposite sex is indecently dressed or not; other criminal activities that run fowl of morality and good conscience.

To contain the menace, members of the legislature at the federal and state levels are further enjoined to strengthen existing laws on rape and other gender based violence to impose maximum punishment such as life jail or death penalty on offenders depending on the gravity of crime to serve as strong deterrent because an offender who takes the life of another in course of violating him or her doesn’t deserves to live.

Similarly, states that are yet to domesticate the 2006 Child Rights Law; the 2016 Criminal Justice Law and 2016 Violence Against Women (VAW) Act targeted at addressing sexual violence against women should as a matter of urgency do so as soon as practicable to serve justice both to perpetrators of the heinous crimes and their victims. We condemn the endless delay in investigating rape incidents by the Police and long adjournment of investigated cases in the law courts, stigmatization of victims before now which is anathema to natural justice.

These, must change for the better considering that the burden of proof of rape allegation is on the victim more so when such avoidable delays will affect the integrity of the evidence before the court, do incalculable harm to the case and hamper the course of justice.

Consequently we call on the Police and tertiary heath institutions to expand their existing forensic protocols in order to enable easy access to fingerprint and DNA testing, as these procedures according to experts, will ensure speedy dispensation of justice and preservation of victims’ privacy.

Since experience has shown that most rape cases fail flat in court due to insufficient evidence, the prosecution should go the extra mile to secure the forensic evidence before him in such a way that it can be used to get conviction because law operates only on the basis of facts and evidence and not on sentiments.

Significantly, the name and shame register domiciled in The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTI for convicted sex offenders nationwide is a bold step towards the eradication of sexual violence even as we task the body to share information on its platform seamlessly, with the Police and other law enforcement agencies in order to achieve its objectives.

Above all, Nigerians should change their present negative attitude towards victims of sexual violence and break the culture of silence by exposing such cases promptly considering that such violation affects the psychology, mental wellbeing of victims, violation of their right to life and dignity who are often exposed to post-traumatic stress disorder while members of the larger society and the government should provide comprehensive material and financial support to them. Rather than view them as villains as is currently the case, those who come out and declare their ordeal in the hands of rapists publicly should be applauded as heroines.

We welcome the proposed launch by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and the Ministry of Women Affairs of a national campaign against rape and gender based violence, involving advocacy, public sensitization and social mobilization aimed at not only raising the level of awareness about rape and gender based violence, but ensure that most Nigerians embrace the fight against the criminal acts as no stone should be left unturned in the collective efforts to eradicate the onslaught against women.

