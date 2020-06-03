Death of UNIBEN student: IG orders takeover of investigation by Force CID

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the ongoing investigations into the inhuman sexual assault and death of a student of the University of Benin, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, from the Edo State Police Command to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The order was conveyed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, on Tuesday.

Mba said the directive by Adamu was sequel to the preliminary report from the team of investigators and forensic experts earlier deployed to assist the Edo State Police Command in the investigations into the unfortunate incident.

He said the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Anthony Ogbizi, will henceforth provide direct supervision and ensure speedy and thorough investigation of the case.

In a similar vein, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of specialised investigators and additional investigation assets to all the Gender Desks Offices and the Juvenile Welfare Centres across the country.

Mba said this was to strengthen and enhance the capacity of the Units to respond to increasing challenges of sexual assaults and domestic/gender-based violence linked with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and other social ills within the country.

Adamu called on members of the public to provide the police useful information that could aid investigations into ongoing cases of sexual assaults and domestic/gender-based violence across the country.

He also enjoined parents and guardians to pay closer attention to their children and wards in these trying times.

For a better society

Total Views: 50 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

