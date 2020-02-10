Death –in-hotel: Police arrest 5 as bereaved family insists death not as result of sex rump

Mr Chidozie Idoko, brother to the deceased had led a police team to the said hotel situated along Obanye street, on further investigation and on arrival, arrested five persons within the hotel premises.

Addressing newsmen while the arrest was being carried out, the brother to the deceased, Chidozie, said that his late brother did not die while having sex with a lady as alleged by the police but that his brother died in a cold blood.

Hear him, “I came here (Jubilee Hotel) with some policemen based on the petition we wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, because my brother was murdered and not that he died while having sex with a yet to be identified lady in the hotel as alleged”

“As you can see the police have just arrested five persons that included workers who are renovating the hotel, may be to explain what they saw, because even on the day my brother was murdered renovation work was going on, two suspects are still on the run”

“There were so many foul plays because you will not tell me that my brother died while having sex with a lady. My brother lied down dead with all his clothes not in a room but at the hotel premises outside.

When I demanded to see the phones of my brother on the day he was murdered, 30th January, 2020, to know if I will see the name of the person that allegedly called my brother’s wife on phone, behold, two of my brother’s phones were damaged already. That is why I hold the hotel responsible for killing my brother and until they provide the people behind this dastardly act and may be they show proof that my brother died while having sex, the manager is my number one suspect.

It is not what he said earlier that he is saying now”.

“When I asked for the manifest, my brother’s name was not there, what I saw was i, and I also saw Bathlomew, my brother’s name is not Bathlomew.”

He regretted that autopsy has not been performed to know cause of death by the police adding, “even as I am talking to you now autopsy has not been done, I am the one looking for autopsy now”

Chidozie hinted further that as the murder was carried out so fast, it called for suspicion stating that the deceased died about 45 minutes after arriving the hotel based on the phone call he received from a yet to be identified caller.

Mean while the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Haruna Mohammed confirmed the incident and told newsmen that autopsy report would show cause of death.