David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has tasked the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure it accounts for all donated funds following the fire incident that razed the Accountant-General of the Federation office.

The office, according to report, is where capital releases to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government are made.

Responding to the sad incident, the singer instantly took to his Twitter handle to raise suspicions.

He wrote, “Make dem return our money ooo… which one be say office don burn…”

Shortly after his tweet, a Twitter user noted that his father’s donation has been embezzled. Davido responded saying, “Nothing to him… but must account for each kobo.”

Earlier in the week, Davido’s billionaire dad, Dr. Deji Adeleke, donated the sum of N500m to the federal government as Nigeria battles to curb the spread of coronavirus.

For a better society

Total Views: 84 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

