David Lyon’s sack: APC candidate on verge of committing suicide – Timipre Silva cries out

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, has revealed that Lyon’s deputy, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo is on the verge of committing suicide.

This follows the Supreme court verdict that sustained the sacking of Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon and Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, his deputy,

Recall that the Supreme Court had sacked David Lyon over Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo allegedly certificates forgery.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Tv on Monday, Sylva who maintained that the APC was negated in the Supreme Court Judgement, said he (Silva) is dealing with a matter of life and death.

According to the party leader, the apex court failed to call witnesses to establish the claims that the former APC deputy governor-elect allegedly forged his certificate.

”I’m dealing with a former Deputy-Governor that is on the verge of committing suicide. This is a matter of life and death. Every day I have to call to find out that he hasn’t done anything to himself

”If someone said you forge your certificate and you have built your life and integrity and someone all of a sudden brings everything down that can lead to suicide.

”If you have a case in court challenging the authenticity of the certificate of a candidate that is a different one but if you say it is a case of forgery and you have not heard from the person concerned then you have not established anything.

”You haven’t gone to school or university where this person studied to confirm the veracity of the allegation but you already condemn the person. It’s is very sad and dangerous.

The former Governor of Bayelsa State further explained that APC approached the Supreme Court for a review because its candidate was wrongly accused.

Sylva added that the apex court should have disqualified the APC deputy candidate and allow David Lyon to be sworn-in because the lower court did not disqualify him.

”I thought the supreme court will have the chance to review itself if it has made a decision that seems to be against the principles of justice.

”For example, if someone is wrongly convicted of a crime they didn’t commit and condemned to death then people find out that they were wrong, the supreme court needs to avert and correct things.

The Supreme Court should have the courage to revert itself. It has happened before.

”They claim he forged certificate, which certificate did he forge? Was it his primary certificate or university certificate? What has been established?

”If you want to prove forgery then you must have the original. Now you say you have a variant in the name so which one is the original. None of that was established. that is not how to prove forgery.

”If you say you are upholding the judgment of the lower court then the judgment of the lower Court did not disqualify our governorship candidate, so where did the Supreme Court have this other thing to add to the judgment of the lower court. If you are going to uphold the judgment of the lower court then disqualify the deputy governor and allow the governor to carry on. ”

