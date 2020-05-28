Dangote writes Ohanaeze, denies involvement in haulage of almajiri to South

Frontline national industry, belonging to the Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, Dangote Industries Ltd, has formally distanced its firm of any connivance in the haulage of youths (Almajiri), from Northern Nigeria to the South of Nigeria, especially the South East geo-political zone of the country.

The company, in a letter it addressed to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, dated May 27, 2020 titled, ‘Allegation of illegal haulage against Dangote Industries Ltd.,’ profusely denied any linkage the widely reported mass movement.

Chief Nwodo had recently expressed concern at the involvement of vehicles belonging to Dangote’s Companies, in bringing the almajiris to the South East and advised him to halt it.

In an apparent response to Chief Nwodo’s admonishment, the company in a letter signed by the Group Chief Branding and Communications officer, Anthony Chiejina, said ” it categorically denies these spurious and misleading allegations, and hereby calls upon the public to disregard such reports.”

The company however solicited the assistance of the general public in the fight to rid the organisation of illegal haulage activities being perpetrated by some unscrupulous persons using its trucks.

According the Company, the Dangote trucks are permitted to transport only the following materials, Dangote cement, limestone, high grade Gypsum and coal as well as Sugar, Dangote Salt and Dano seasoning and Dangote branded sacks and bags.

In the letter to Ohanaeze, it urged the general public to report any Dangote Truck driver involved in illegal haulage supported with credible evidence of such act.

In the letter, the Company said it has alerted Police and other law enforcement agents to arrest any Dangote driver and his assistant caught in the act.

Recall that even with the lockdown, hundreds of Northern youths have been transported to the South East in trucks belonging to the Dangote firm. A lot of the youths have hidden under the cover of goods and animals cleared to be hauled around the country under the lockdown restriction guidelines.

The situation created a lot of panic in the region with some even expressing fear that the mass movement of youths Southwards may have far reaching security under tones.

