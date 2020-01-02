Dangote truck involved in another terrible road crash in Ogun

Barely two days after two trucks belonging to Dangote Cement Company were set on fire by an angry mob for crushing two persons to death, another Dangote truck has been identified as the cause of another multiple accidents in Ogun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that the accident occurred at about 1830hrs along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway, within the old Tollgate at Otta on New Year Day.

The FRSC said the accident was as a result of brake failure on the part of the Dangote truck.

A statement by the Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, said a total of 10 persons were involved, comprising eight male adults and two female adults.

We learnt that six persons – four male adults and two female adults, sustained injuries in the accident involving six vehicles.

“A total of six vehicles were involved with registration numbers: (NSR166ZU, Dangote Truck; EKY24XQ, Yellow coloured Volkswagen bus; KTU534XK, Yellow coloured Volkswagen bus; KJA826XC, Yellow coloured Volkswagen bus; SMK494FD, Toyota Camry car and LSD161XK, yellow coloured Volkswagen bus.

“The suspected cause of the multiple crashes was brake failure on the part of the truck, which led to the other vehicles crashing into each other.

“The injured victims were rescued to the General Hospital, Ota for medical attention.” Oladele said.

