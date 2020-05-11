Cutting edge technology behind Zenith Bank’s amazing growth in 30 years, says Okezie, shareholder activist

Zenith Bank Plc will be 30 years in the nation’s financial sector having been established in 1990 though it commenced operation in July of same year under Mr. Jim Ovia, its current board chairman as the pioneer Group Managing Director. The National Coordinator, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, PSAN, Mr. Boniface Okezie in this interview with Assistant Business Editor COMFORT EKELEME attributed the bank’s massive growth in the last three decades to focused leadership and deployment of modern technology in providing financial services. He also addressed other issues. Excerpts:

What is your take on the performance of Zenith Bank Plc since its establishment about 30 years ago?

Zenith Bank is one of top rated institutions that are well funded to carry out financial services, both retail and whole sale banking to its clientele. If the bank is not well rooted​ I don’t think that it would still be standing till now due to over bearing regulations by the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) which have made banks in the country over regulated over the years. The bank performance since inception has been excellent and second to none; millions of its customers have enjoyed services of the bank in terms of quick service delivery across the counter. Its cutting edge technology massive deployed nationwide has been the engine drive in the growth the bank has witnessed over the years. Indeed that is what keeps the bank going stronger by the day without which no bank can survive under this harsh environment the bank finds itself. Zenith Bank has been in the fore front driving this technology to leverage on its growth which others have also followed because somebody has to take the lead.

How would you say the bank has impacted the Nigerian economy?

The impacts of Zenith Bank on the economy is not in any small measure​ especially in the area of providing jobs to teeming youths who leave universities with no hope of securing jobs. Zenith Bank has filled that gap for them by offering better jobs and securing their future. If not for the bank and similar institutions where will youths be? Is it the government that would have provided the jobs? The Nigerian economy has fared well because there is a bank that is committed to provide funds to the real sector such as power, aviation, commerce, agricultural sector as well as trade and industry financing and telecommunications to thrive. The power of Zenith Bank in that sector is second to none and I commend it for that.

Has the bank been fair to its numerous shareholders in terms of dividend payment and what do you consider as its area of strength?​

Zenith Bank has been rewarding its shareholders with bulky dividends year in year out and the strength of the bank in that direction is so fundamental to the management and its board. Whoever is appointed as the managing director knows that paying dividends is a task that must be accomplished. It is not just paying dividends but it must be something that investors must be proud of when declared. The bank’s greatest area of strength is its cutting-edge technology and efficient workforce who are well trained to do the job of serving its millions of customers all over Nigeria and beyond.

Where do you see Zenith Bank be in the next ten years?

The bank as a growing concern will continue to improve upon its financial services while leveraging in technology advancement and people the staff will always strive to bring smile to their customers and shareholders which is why they ahead their peers in the banking Industry. I see Zenith Bank getting stronger and robust in the discharge of its financial services to members of the public beyond ten years from now. I can’t see them performing below their current achievements, I see them aiming to do more and surpass their present feat as long as Nigeria exist.

How can the bank survive the current devastating effects of Covid-19 pandemic?

Covid- 19 might have some negative impacts but I can assure you that the present management and board of Zenith Bank always think ahead and outside the box in order to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic which is ravaging the whole world. I am confident that the bank will definitely overcome it but the truth is that the Nigerian economy was already showing some signs of weakness before the outbreak of the disease in December last year. Those driving our economy are not giving us the best expected of them, that is why every Nigeria must express worry over the economy. I want to assure you that Zenith Bank will continue to be there for us as a solid financial institution because it has come to stay. But my concern is whether the regulators have what it takes to advance the economy to the level we expect them after Covid -19 and that is where the problem lies. If they can, bank like Zenith will remain on top its game.

In the area of corporate social responsibility, how has the bank fared?

You don’t need to ask if Zenith Bank as an institution has done very well for the society in giving back in appreciation for the patronage. Universities, secondary and primary schools across the country have benefited from the bank’s CSR. It has also contributed to security trust funds and assisted in providing logistics to security agencies at the federal and state levels. Churches, mosques as well as less privileged members of the society including orphanages have similarly benefitted from the bank’s generosity. They have done excellently in that area and indeed touched many lives of Nigerians where ever they operate.

