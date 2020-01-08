Cross River: Ayade signs N1.1 Trillion Budget of ‘Olimpotic Meristemasis’ into Law

Cross River State Governor Benedict Ayade has signed the state’s 2020 budget of N1.1 trillion into law.

Ayade, who signed the bill at the Governor’s Chamber, lauded the House of Assembly for beating the deadline of passing the appropriation bill before December 31, 2019.

The governor said the ‘Budget of Olimpotic Meristemasis’ would cover the capital expenditure of 82 per cent and 18 per cent recurrent expenditure.

According to the Professor, the N1.1 trillion budget is geared towards bringing to fruition the signature projects of the administration, including the 270km superhighway connecting Cross River with northern Nigeria.

His words, “Cross River is the first state in the history of Nigeria to present a budget of over a trillion naira.

It would be recalled that the state’s budget in 2016 was named “Budget of Deep Vision”, while that of 2017 and 2018 were named “Budget of Infinite Transposition” and “Budget of Kinetic Crystallization” respectively. That of 2019 was: “Budget of Quabalistic Densification.”

