Crisis looms in health sector as NARD gives FG 14 days ultimatum

Unless urgent steps are is taken to salvage the situation, the country’s health sector may face a major crisis that may not be easily quantified.

This follows a 14 Day ultimatum issued the Federal Government by the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) for the immediate implementation of all the agreements entered in to with it to improve the health sector or risks an indefinite industrial action.

The ultimatum was issued by NARD in Bauchi at the end of its 2020 Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) with the theme: “Health Inequalities and Social Determinants of Health in Nigeria” during which the Association lamented the poor working condition of its members across the country. .

National President of NARD, Dr Sokomba Aliyu, who read the communique at the end of the OGM, lamented that some of its members were intimidated, harassed and maltreated in Lagos and Kaduna states and the FCT in the cause of performing their professional duties.

The NARD added that some of its members were even sacked by the authorities of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) at the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic just as Kaduna state government slashed their salaries by 25 percent, a development that has brought untold hardship to them and their families.

NARD therefore demanded for the immediate recall of all those sacked by JUTH as well as the full payment of their entitlements and the payment of the slashed salaries by the Kaduna State Government.

It also demanded for supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other consumables to all health facilities across the country to enable the health workers perform their professional services with adequate and maximum protection.

The communique which was read at the Multipurpose Hall of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi states; “We hereby give the government a 14 Day ultimatum to meet all of our demands to avoid an indefinite and total strike action by the Resident Doctors across the country”.

