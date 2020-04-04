COVID19: Lagos creates over 1000 isolation bed spaces

………….discharges four more patients

Lagos state Government has disclosed that it will create over 1000 bed spaces in six isolation centers within the next one month in preparation for a possible surge of COVID 19 cases in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi who disclosed this today while updating the press on the efforts of the State government in containing the spread of the virus stated that the state government is creating additional 6 isolation centres across the state to support the already completed facilities in an event of exponential increase in the spread of the virus adding that four new patients have been discharged today having tested negative two times consecutively.

He also revealed that the State has established temporary tents at Onikan Stadium and Gbagada General Hospital to serve as temporary isolation facilities adding that they will be due for opening in a week time.

Answering the question on whether the State is adequately prepared to manage new cases, Abayomi explained that the state has adequate stock of personal protection equipment to manage the cases noting that the Infectious Disease Hospital has 70% of its bed-space available.

He observed that the isolation centres in Onikan Statdium and Gbagada General Hospital will provide additional 300 bed spaces.

‘’We have enough facilities to manage the situation. We also have enough Personal Protection Equipment in stock for our health workers. Presently, we are still operating from the Mainland Hospital where we still have 70% of our bed spaces available. Our isolation centers in Onikan Statdium and Gbagada Hospital will be opened next week, we believe this will provide additional 300 bed spaces and we are also considering establishing six more centers in the next one month depending on the rate of infection’’. He said

Abayomi stated that the State has commenced training of volunteer health care professionals who are going to be deployed to the newly established isolation centres to complement the efforts of the frontline health workers.

He stated that this is necessary to avoid the devastating effect of the spread of the virus as seen in other countries of the world adding that the training will equip them with basic information about the virus and ways to avoid been infected in the cause of discharging their duties.

The Commissioner noted that none of the COVID 19 patients currently being managed at the state infectious hospital has developed complication as they go through the natural course of the illness with mild symptoms of fever, body pains, and respiratory tract infection.

“No patient with complications so far, they are all going through the natural course of the illness with mild symptoms of respiratory tract infection, fever and body pains. As at today, we have discharged additional 4 patients bringing the total number of discharged patients to 24 and we hope to discharge more soon’’ He said.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the State, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho urged members of the public to adhere strictly to the tips and measures given by the State government to contain the spread of the disease as well as avoiding the spread of fake news.

“This time is not a time for frivolities. I urge citizens to take responsibility not compound the situation by spreading fake news”, he added.

Omotosho explained that the state government is currently embarking on sensitization and enlightenment campaigns across the state with a view to educating members of the public on the coronavirus.

