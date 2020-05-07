COVID19: FCT, 34 States get 129 truckloads of Rice

…Oyo, Rivers reject donations

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development has distributed 129 trucks of rice donated by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), among 34 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, PRNigeria report.

While each of the State received three trucks, Lagos and Kano States, got 10 trucks, respectively.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Ogun State, which were lockdown as a result of COVID-19, received five trucks each.

A document obtained by PRNigeria showed that 34 States had fully received the donated food item, as at penultimate Sunday, May 3, 2020.

It was gathered that Lagos, Kano, Ogun States, together with the FCT, got the lion share of the relief food materials due to their population and the high level of prevalent of coronavirus pandemic.

PRNigeria gathered that only Oyo State had returned all its 1, 800 bags while Rivers had rejected the donation. Ondo returned some bags which had allegedly expired and kept the unexpired ones.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has received the newly appointed Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), AVM Muhammad A. Muhammad on Monday in her office.

The Minister commended the NEMA helmsman and urge him to diverse experience in coming up with better strategies in towards efficient and effective disaster prevention, preparation, mitigation and response in Nigeria.

She said: “We should align our thoughts and strategies to provide emergency relief to Nigerians especially at this difficult period of #COVID19 pandemic.”

The NEMA, which is currently under the supervision of Humanitarian affairs ministry, is empowered to manage disaster-related issues through concrete structures and resources.

Council chairman announces change in day for Aswani Market

Shamsudeen Olaleye, the Executive Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area, on Tuesday said the popular Aswani Market in Lagos would no longer be opened on Tuesdays but on Wednesdays.

This was contained in a statement made available by the Media Officer of the Council, Lanre Olaleye.

The statement said: “In total compliance with the directive of the Lagos State Government, Aswani Market day has been shifted from Tuesdays to Wednesdays.

“The shift is necessitated by the fact that Tuesday does not fall within the state government’s recognised market days in view of the relaxed guidelines on the lockdown in the state.”

Olaleye, therefore, appealed to marketers to take advantage of the window provided by the state government to conduct their trading on Wednesdays instead of Tuesdays.

“The shift in the market day will remain until further directive by the state government to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic in the state,” he said.

