Covid19: Edo pastors tackle CAN over prolonged lockdown of churches

By Isesele Ezekiel, Benin

Some Pastors under the aegis of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Edo State have called on the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to as a matter of urgency revisit the prolonged lockdown of churches and reopen worship centres in the state.

They exonerated the Edo State Government over the continued shutdown of worship centres and accused the leadership of CAN whom they claimed issued the directive.

Resident Pastor, Dunamis Ministry, Kennias Samuel said the right thing to do mow as a nation amidst the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic is to re-open churches.

He said: “In this situation we are in where doctors, governments are helpless, what we need now is God’s intervention. The issue of closing down churches at that time was not that of the Governor. I think the CAN took the decision on its own.

“Coming together to pray as a nation is the best thing for us, you can see the death rate in Africa, is because we believe in prayer for Africa”.

Pastor Samuel therefore urged the relevant authorities to limit the number of attendants in accordance to the sitting capacity of churches in the state.

On his part, the General Overseer Heaven Global Tabernacle, Pastor Favour Orumwense faulted the whole essence of shutting down the churches at the outbreak of the corona virus without taken into consideration the place of prayer.

He also blamed the CAN over the lockdown of churches in the state adding that “I do hope that the CAN should revisit this matter for reopening of churches in the interest of oneness”

He commended the state government for allowing partial church services of not more than 20 persons in attendance.

Also, Pastor Doris Oni, of the Christ Dominion Ministry lambasted both the state government and the Christian umbrella body over what she termed the blame trade on the directive to shut down churches.

“My message to CAN is that we should try as possible to reopen churches and start prayers because the whole world need prayer now”, he added.

