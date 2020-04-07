COVID I9 pandemic tackles criminal tendencies in Akoko

DAMISI OJO, Akure

As residents in the four local government areas of Akoko Division in Ondo State are facing the hurdles associated with ‘stay at home order’ to curtail the spread of the killer pandemic in Ondo State, the rate of nefarious activities of criminals rampant in the area had dropped considerably.

Daily Champion gathered that nearly all the eight Police Divisional Offices in the area had no serious cases, as only few minor ones were reported.

The major flash points like Oba-Akoko axis, Ajowa, Akunu,Auga and Ise-Akoko areas that always witnessed crimes like kidnapping, herdsmen/ farmers clashes and robbery were also on recess due to Corona virus pandemic.

For now, vehicles are no more travelling outside Akoko land in compliance with directives from the government.

The security agents in Akoko area were also not taken things for granted, as they manned all the gateways to Akoko land like Isua, Irun, Oyin, Akunu and Ajowa to maintain the border closure.

A farmer from Irun-Akoko,Chief Sarumi Adebola noted that criminal tendencies have taken their exit in Akoko land as COVID-19 Virus has no sympathy for anybody including kidnappers and armed robbers.

Two traditional rulers from the two flashy points, the Alauga of Auga, Oba Samuel Agunloye, and the Regent of Akunu-Akoko, Princess Tola Orogun, were delighted that they are witnessing peaceful moments in their domains since the lock down.

The monarchs commended police and the military efforts to maintain peace in the zone, calling on residents to share intelligence information that would lead to the hideouts of the criminals for consequent arrest by security agents.

