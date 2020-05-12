COVID-19:Ondo records first death,to be buried according to NCDC’s rules

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State has recorded its first death of COVID-19.

Sources hinted that the death was recorded on Monday morning at the isolation centre in Akure, the state capital.

“The patient who has been in the isolation centre for some time died despite the treatment given to him,”

It would be recalled that the state has recorded about 20 cases of COVID 19.

However, out of the patients suffering from the disease, only one death has been recorded.

The state government had since penultimate week shut all entry points to the state, thereby preventing movement to the state.

Also all the boundaries of the state are manned by security operatives including soldiers and police officers.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, confirmed the report.

He said the patient who was already receiving treatment at the state’s infectious disease hospital had an underlying challenge of renal failure which worsened his case and led to his death.

Adegbenro said the deceased was one of those who came into the the state from Lagos after testing positive to Corona Virus.

The Commissioned said his body would be buried in accordance with the laid down rules by the NCDC.

He hinted that other COVID-19 patients in the state were in stable conditions.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has commiserated with the family of the deceased.

For a better society

Total Views: 112 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

