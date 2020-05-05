COVID-19:Ondo gives more strict measures as three health workers infected

However, the affected workers who are casual staff at the State Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) have consequently been given automatic employment into the state civil service. The three infected workers are among the thirteen cases currently recorded in the state.

Akeredolu pointed out that the virus are contacted via imported and secondary cases through community transmission.

According to him, “while the two imported cases were those who scaled the borders and brought the infection to the state, the three other cases were those who had earlier contacted the disease.

He lamented that all borders are still porous and vulnerable, while compliance to and respect for social distancing and other basic protocols of containment were very weak.