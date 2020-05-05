COVID-19:Ondo gives more strict measures as three health workers infected

However, the affected workers who are casual staff at the State Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) have consequently been given automatic employment into the state civil service.
The three infected workers are among the thirteen cases currently recorded in the state.Akeredolu pointed out that the virus are contacted via imported and secondary cases through community transmission.According to him, “while the two imported cases were those who scaled the borders and brought the infection to the state, the three other cases were those who had earlier contacted the disease.He lamented that all borders are still porous and vulnerable, while compliance to and respect for social distancing and other basic protocols of containment were very weak.However, the governor approved new special hazard allowances for health workers in the state as a result of their roles in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
￼He said, “I must quickly express our deep solidarity with the brave workers at our Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) who, in the course of saving other people’s lives contacted this deadly disease.
“Both the driver who carries samples to Test Centres outside the State and the two casual workers in the wards took the highest risk in helping their fellow human being. They are our heroes.
￼His words” To live in service of humanity in preserving social existence and continuity, is perhaps the greatest sacrifice for mankind.
“These three individuals are junior workers in that establishment, yet their contributions are critical and very essential to all our operations to fight COVID–19.
“They faced the daily risks of worst dimension with candour. At the end, they are infected with the deadly Virus.
“I want their families and loved ones to know that Ondo State Government stands firmly with them and will walk with them through these difficult times until they recover and fully get back their daily lives. Their tribulation is our burden and their total recovery will be our joy.
“To further demonstrate our understanding and total commitment to supporting the frontline risk bearers, I have directed immediate absorption into the public service of the infected casual workers at the IDH.
“I have also approved that all Health workers in the state be paid 50 percent of their consolidated basic salary as hazard allowance.
"Furthermore, all healthcare workers working directly in the Isolation Centre/Treatment Centre are to get additional 20% of their 50percent as special risk allowance, they will also get a top-up lump sum from the funds of the PTF (amount yet to be determined),"On the strict measure, the governor directed the enforcement of social and physical distancing especially vulnerable centres of crowd assembly which have failed to respond to basic precautionary measures earlier approved to contain the pandemic.However, concession was given for only two days(Tuesday and Thursday) of market activities to enable restocking of food items and beverages for families.