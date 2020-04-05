COVID 19-: Youths begin online sensitization campaign

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYY), the coordinating body for youth groups and organizations in Nigeria, has commenced a massive online sensitization across the country.

The Online Campaign was initiated by its President, Blessing Akinlosotu and supported by the Chairman, Governing Board, Dr. Yakubu Shendam, who gave reason for the need to sensitize the youths of the country about the deadly outbreak of a Novel Coronavirus ravaging the World over.

A statement made available to Daily Champion in Akure, the Ondo State by Akinlosotu, said the platform was being subscribed to by over one million Youth of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after 48hours of the commencement and launching of the On-line Campaign Platform.

The project, according to the statement, is being managed and coordinated under the leadership of Prince Victor Alobari, who is the Head, Media Department of the NYC.

The inscription on the Online Campaign Flyer include: clean and disinfect areas touched frequently, seek medical care early if you show symptoms like coughs, fever above 37.5c, sore throats, body ache and difficulty breathing, maintain social distancing and wash your hands frequently with soap and clean water for 20 seconds.

The project was in collaboration with the Office of the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Youth and Students Affairs and Nigerian Youth Taskforce on COVID 19.

The group has also commenced massive distribution of Hands Sanitizers and Relief Materials across the six geopolitical zones of the country in collaboration with the Senator Andy Uba Foundation.

