COVID-19: We”ll not risk Ondo residents’ lives for money making, says Akeredolu

DAMISI OJO ,Akure

Following the soaring records of COVID 19 confirmed cases and mortality rate emanating from community transmission, the State government has warned that it would not fold its arms and allow some traders put the state at risk in the name of making money.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who made this statement at an emergency meeting with leaders of market associations in Akure South Local Government Area ,said it would no longer be business as usual in the mode of operations of markets in the state since covid 19 is now begining to spread unabated like wild fire in the harmattan.

He said the issue of Community transmission of covid 19 in the state is taking a dangerous turn , so all stakeholders must as a matter of urgency, join hands to nip it in the bud before the situation gets out of hands.

Akeredolu who was represented at the meeting by the State Commissioner for Health and Chairman Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID 19, Dr Wahab Adegbenro said residents are not protecting themselves as they are not using the Nose Masks and not obeying other laid down covid 19 precautionary rules and this trend is worrisome and dangerous to the corporate good of the state.

Adegbenro reviewed the situation and advised that the elderly, especially those managing one health condition or the other, to stay indoors as their immunity is low and cannot withstand Covid 19.

The Parmanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr Dipo Durojaye appealed to the market leaders to help government enforce laid down precautionary rules and not allow those without the Nose Mask buy and sell.

The Permanent Secretary Waste Management Board, Engr. Ogidan tasked the market leaders to ensure waste is properly gathered and disposed to rid the state of outbreaks.

He disclosed that his Ministry would now send out enforcement agents who will arrest and prosecute those that disobey government precautionary rules.

The Director in charge of MDAs at the Internal Revenue Services, Mr Daniyan Afolabi who represented his Chairman, advocated that the meeting be cascaded to the grassroot, said his Board is colaborating and continue to collaborate with the government in the fight against Covid 19.

He disclosed that a government Gazzette is in the pipeline, where any one that breaks any government precautionary rule will pay the sum of 2,000 Naira and go to Prison for 6 months.

In their response,the Iyaloja Isolo, Mrs Elizabeth Okoro,iyaloja isikan, Chief Mrs Temidayo Bolarinwa, chairman Alapata, Alhaji Kolapo Isola all advised that the government use some people as Scape Goats to serve as deterrents to others.

They also promised that their members will obey government’s directives.

