COVID-19 Update by the Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Good people of Lagos,

42 more persons; 22 males and 20 females, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

The patients, 32 from Eti-Osa (Landmark), 8 from Lekki and 2 from Onikan Isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

This brings to 448, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State Isolation facilities.

