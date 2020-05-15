COVID-19 Update by the Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Good people of Lagos,

Today, 13 more COVID19 Lagos patients; 11 males and 2 females, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Yaba and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

The patients, 4 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 9 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

With this, the number number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 541.

