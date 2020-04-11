COVID- 19: University of Lagos donates hand sanitizers

The Dean, Prof. (Mrs.) Glory Ajayi and the management of the Faculty of Pharmacy on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe FAS, the management and the entire University of Lagos Community made a presentation of hand sanitizers (gel and solution formulations) produced by the Dept. of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy to the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Chris Bode and the management of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos.

This kind gesture by the University, according to a statement, is to identify with LUTH and by extension, with Lagos State and Nigeria in support of the courageous and patriotic fight against COVID-19 pandemic and for use by the frontline ‘warriors’ in the hospital healthcare team and other staff members caring for the COVID-19 patients.

“This is a sacrifice that the University believes will be useful at these trying and difficult times and prayed that God will terminate both the spread of the virus and the infections in human lives in Jesus name, Amen”, the statement stated.

The CMD received the donation with deep appreciation to the Vice Chancellor and the entire University of Lagos Community.

Those at the presentation included; Prof. Chris Bode (CMD, LUTH), Dr. Babajide Grillo (DA,LUTH), Prof. Lanre Adeyemo (CMAC, LUTH), Dr. Deji Oluwole (Deputy CMAC); and Prof. (Mrs.) Glory Ajayi (Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy),.

Other members of staff from the Faculty of Pharmacy were Distinguished Prof. (Mrs.) Cecilia Igwilo, Prof. Olanrewaju Silva, Prof. Udoma Mendie (HOD, Pharm. and Pharm. Tech.), Prof. Olukemi Odukoya, Prof. Aderonke Adepoju- Bello, and Dr. Emmanuel Anyika.

