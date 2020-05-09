COVID-19: UK based philanthropist, others initiate palliatives for vulnerable in Ondo

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

An indigene of Ondo State based in the United Kingdom(UK), Prince Soji Ehinlanwo, has initiated support for over 1000 most vulnerable folks across Ondo State.

Ehinlanwo, a technocrat and politician, who spoke with the Daily Champion, said he started fund-raising for the initiative through a modest personal donation.

He thereafter solicited the support of family members, friends, associates, other well meaning people and organizations to support him in his noble quest

He said: “I collected almost N1.5million from various individuals and groups and after about one week distribution of food items and protective masks across the state to the target groups, I feel a sense of real satisfaction that we have fulfilled’ the mission which I set out to accomplish.

“This was to mitigate in a modest way the impact of the lockdown of some of the most vulnerable people in our state such as poor and struggling elderly, widows, disabled folks and others.

The distribution of food items were done effectively across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“In Ondo North, we reach out to our people in all Akoko communities as well as Owo and Ose axis,

“Similarly, in Ondo Central, our team reached out to the Idanre/ Ifedore communities such as Ijare and Alade as well as other areas where several of our target groups of people were also touched across Akure and Ondo towns.

“At Ondo South, the team with effect from May 1 reached out to our intended segment of population in Ilaje, Okitipupa, Eseodo, Irele, Odigbo and other areas.

Ehinlanwo, who was a former governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in Ondo State, said there was a feeling of satisfaction and gratitude that has come from the beneficiaries.

He appreciated all those who helped to facilitate the distribution of the palliatives, the team, as well as all financial supporters who helped to give life to the initiative by contributing to the palliatives fund.

One of the beneficiaries, who is about 90 years, Mrs. Cecilia Olotu, appreciated Prince Ehinlanwo and others behind the palliatives initiative at this hard time of starvation.

She prayed to God that they would not suffer especially in their old ages, stressing that many are blessed with huge resources in the state and beyond but could not give out like Ehinlanwo and other donors.

