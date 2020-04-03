Covid-19: TB Joshua splashes N356m, 5 trailer loads of rice, medical equipments no Lagosians

The founder and president of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet TB. Joshua has made donations of $1 million; about N356 million and a 5 trailer loaded with bags of rice to Lagosian, especially Ikotun residents at large.

The church also donated medical resources and food items as part of it’s plead and continuous support to the Nigerian authorities in this trying time of the COVID-19 pandemic that has lockdown almost 15 countries worldwide.

“SCOAN as a faith-based Christianity with a global record wishes to register it supports to humanity, to the Nigerian government and global effects to the war against the virus.”

According to TB Joshua, “Each of the trainers of rice, will be donated a key spot in Lagos.”

He said, “I strongly believe this virus is a big lesson to the entire world, God just made it happened to teach mankind a big lesson on earth.”

