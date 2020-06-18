Covid-19:  Taskforce shuts down Imo House of Assembly

From Victor Duruamaku –Owerri

The Chairman, Imo State Taskforce Committee on Covid-19, Prof. Maurice Iwu has announced the shutdown of the State House of Assembly for two weeks over the corona virus pandemic.

Announcing the closure in owerri, the state capital, the chairman explained that the measure was to enable the Taskforce fumigate the premises and allow House Members, Management and Staff to go into self isolation for 14 days.

According to him ,”this is sequel to a member of Imo State House of Assembly testing positive to Covid-19 disease “

The Taskforce said “constitutes a very serious danger to other members, management and staff of the Assembly Complex.”

Briefing newsmen in his office the chairman further said,” covid-19 pandemic as it concerns Imo Sate, House of Assembly was real and that there was need to take proactive measures to protect the people using the complex as office.

He further informed that the Committee had embarked on enhanced screening of Imolites on Covid-19 and that, so far, the State has tested 760 people with 135 testing positive out of which 92 are active cases.

Prof. Iwu said that 43 have been discharged while one death has been recorded. According to him, the death case is a lady who was delivered of a set of twins and was in the custody of the Taskforce before delivery.

> The Chairman further explained that currently, Imo State is having four positive cases in the isolation centre at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, another four at Woddi Centre also in Owerri, while others are at different isolation centres across the state.

He emphasized that the Committee has worked out a strategic plan to ensure that health of our people is guaranteed by ensuring that they do not compromise social harmony. “Hence, social harmony is important in the strategic plan to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Prof. Iwu reiterated the earlier warning on the three categories of people that are more vulnerable to the virus to include elderly people of 65 years and above, people with underlining ailments and medical professions who come in daily contact with the carriers.

He appealed to all and sundry to join hands with the State Government, the Taskforce Committee and the World Health Organization (WHO) to observe all laid down protocols (rules and regulations) such as regular hand washing, use of alcohol-based sanitiser, maintaining social distancing, putting on face mask and reporting any emergency illness that has to do with coughing, sneezing and difficulty in breathing to the nearest medical authority.

