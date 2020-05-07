COVID 19: Taraba records 7 new cases

EMMANUEL AWARI,Jalingo

Following the discharge of 124 travelLers quarantined at NYSC Isolation Center in Jalingo, seven out of them have been tested positive.

This followed the announcement by the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control, NCDC, that Taraba State has recorded 7 new cases of COVID-19.

The Chairman, state technical committee on COVID 19, and the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai while briefing newsmen in Jalingo, disclosed that the new cases were among the 124 intercepted travelers discharged last Sunday after completing 14 days quarantine.

According to him, the second sample sent for tests after all their first results tested negative, returned with seven of the 124 testing positive.

“The seven new cases are from two local government areas and the local council chairmen whom they were released to pending the arrival of their second test results have been contacted.

“We are currently making efforts to get them back to the isolation centre.

“However, if they have mingled with people in their community, contact tracing would immediately commence to ensure we don’t have community spread.

“We are however appealing to members of the public to remain calm because up till now we have not recorded any community transmission which we are grateful for.

It was gathered that NCDC released the result on Wednesday and confirmed seven persons positive.

The committee, it was gathered, is now in a meeting with a view to locate those that were released from the isolation centre on Sunday.

A source close to the committee, said the committee was under pressure to release the 124 persons even before their results was out.

“Before their release full documentation, including telephone number were taken, and all of them handed to chairmen of their respective local government areas.

“They mounted pressure on the committee to release them and they were released before result of coronavirus test conducted on them came out but it is easy to locate them because full documentation was carried out on those released,”, the source added.

