COVID 19: Taraba government orders lockdown

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has ordered a total lockdown of the state from 11pm Friday.

The order was announced by the state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Haruna Manu, while briefing newsmen in Jalingo.

He said the lockdown was part of Governor Darius Ishaku’s efforts to keep coronavirus away from the state.

The Governor said the lockdown would have been earlier enforced than now, but that chance was giving to people to stock food items and other requirements.

He called on people in the state to comply with the order.

He directed security agents to ensure enforcement of the order.

