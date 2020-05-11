COVID 19: SUNU Group donates medical equipment to Lagos

COMFORT EKELEME

SUNU Assurances Nigeria and SUNU Health Nigeria, both subsidiaries of SUNU Group have donated medical equipment and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the Lagos State Ministry of Health as part of their contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donated items which include Personal Protection Equipment, goggles, masks, and gloves all worth the sum of ₦15 million were handed over to Mr. Olajide Razak, the Lagos State Ministry of Health medical warehouse manager, who received the items on behalf of the state.

Present at the handover was the Chairman of SUNU Assurances Nigeria, Mr. Kyari Abba Bukar, who presented the items to Lagos state, said

“It is important to protect the people at the frontline, the healthcare workers battling this pandemic. They are the ones handling the patients. They are saving lives.

Also present were other top executives, MD. SUNU Assurances Nigeria, Mr. Samuel Ogbodu, and MD. SUNU Health Nigeria, Dr. Patrick Korie.

Speaking on the choice of donated items, Dr. Korie noted that it was the desire of the SUNU Group to contribute to efforts of the Lagos state healthcare workers who are at the frontline battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Samuel Ogbodu further emphasized the availability of insurance products such as Group Life insurance to protect the lives and livelihood of the brave health workers at the forefront of the battle against this pandemic.

The SUNU Group is committed to safeguarding the well-being of populations with global donations of medical equipment and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) being made to Ministries of Health across the 15 African countries it operates in. This commitment is backed by continuing efforts to actively find new ways to deepen its support to governments in its fight against COVID-19.

For a better society

Total Views: 64 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

