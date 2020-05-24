COVID-19: Stop spreading lies about us – China warms US

The Chinese government has warned the United States, US, to stop spreading lies about it over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Affairs Minister of China, Wang Yi lamented that some politicians in the US have concocted lies and plotted many conspiracies against his country.

Featuring on CNBC on Sunday, Yi charged the US to stop wasting time in its fight against COVID-19 and collaborate with China in tackling the virus.

According to Yi: “Regretfully, in addition to the raging coronavirus, a political virus is also spreading in the United States. This political virus is using every opportunity to attack and smear China.

“Some politicians have ignored the most basic facts and concocted too many lies about China and plotted too many conspiracies.

“I want to say here: Don’t waste precious time any longer, and don’t ignore lives.

“What China and the United States need to do the most is to first learn from each other and share their experience in fighting against the epidemic.

