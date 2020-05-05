COVID-19: Security officer stabs man to death over mask

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

Police Operatives from Okpoko Division in Onitsha, Anambra State has arrested a private security guard attached to Coca Cola for the alleged murder of a 22-year-old boy in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The suspect, 26-year-old Ibuchi Nwobu, an indigene of Abia State and residing in Onitsha was said to have stopped the deceased from entering the market for not wearing a face mask.

It was gathered that the deceased, Cletus Chisom returned back home to inform his mother, who subsequently bought a face mask for him.

But trouble came knocking when was said to have started after the boy mobilised his elder brother who came to attack the suspect.

Champion learnt that it was during the brawl that the suspect drew a knife and stabbed the 22-year-old deceased on the chest, leading to his death.



Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang has ordered for immediate transfer of the Case to State CID Awka for discreet investigation. He said: “Today being 4/5/2020 at about 8:45am, Police operatives from Okpoko Division in Onitsha arrested a private Security guard attached to COCA-COLA Market Onitsha, one Ibuchi Nwoju ‘m’ aged 26 years of Asa village, Abia State but reside in Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly had an altercation with one Cletus Chisom ‘m’ aged 22 years of Ekekwe Street Awada and stabbed him with a knife on his chest.

“Consequently,victim became unconscious and was rushed to Goodnews Hospital Onitsha where he was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.Corpse was deposited at Toronto Hospital Mortuary for autopsy”.

