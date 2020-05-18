COVID-19: President Buhari urges gov’s to work closely with PTF

Governors should work closely with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, to engender better harmony in the daunting task of checking the pandemic, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The President spoke during an online meeting Monday with the Governors’ Forum, disclosing that the PTF had briefed him on next steps in the national response to the pandemic, “and I have directed that they work very closely with the Governors.”

President Buhari said the pandemic was “beyond technology, power, and resources,” noting that countries that had all those, were recording highest casualties round the world.

“We have to be very careful. We need to continue to educate and persuade the people to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe,” the President said.

The meeting also discussed economic and security issues, among others, with the Governors commending the President on the “leadership and direction” he has given the country in combating COVID-19.

