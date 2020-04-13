COVID 19: Pray to God to have mercy on us, Methodist Primate urges Nigerians

As Christians celebrate this year’s Easter across the world, Nigerians have been enjoined to use the period to pray to God to have mercy to ease us out from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with newsmen on Easter and other national issues at his residence in Lagos, the Primate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche, said people should repent and go the way of God as COVID-19 is ravaging the world.

Pointing out that people have sinned, the Primate said it was only genuine repentance that will make God have mercy on the sinners.

“The ultimate power belongs to God. No power above God. He determines the universe including the climate change. God is in control of heaven and earth and He has power of life and death.

“We should plead for mercy for Nigeria. I know that God will have mercy if we repent our sins which are numerous-wickedness, child abuse; bribery and corruption; adultery and fornication; impunity while justice goes to the highest bidder”, the cleric stated.

On the lockdown because of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, the Methodist Primate admonished Nigerians to continue to be law abiding so as end the pandemic ravaging the whole world.

The clergyman said: “We should abide by what the government has mandated us to do to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and avoid what they said we should not do for the benefit of everybody. People should maintain social distance not cluster. This is to prevent the spread of the virus across the world”.

