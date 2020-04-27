COVID-19: PETAN donates food items to 10 communities in Rivers, gets NCDMB support

Ugo Amadi

As part of their efforts to give succour to members’ host communities, the Petroluem Association of Nigeria (PETAN) with the support of Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has donated food palliatives to 10 members host communities in Rivers State.

Speaking during the distribution of the food palliatives by members, the Chairman of PETAN, Mr Nik Odinuwe said, the move, was part of PETAN and NCDMB efforts in helping the government stop the spread of COVID-19 and aid residents in cushioning the effect of the lockdown in the state.

Odinuwe added that PETAN is aware that the current lockdown has made it very difficult for many Nigerians to eke out a living as they are compelled by government directives to stay at home, more so as responsible corporate organization, deem it wise to assist government to curtail the spread of the virus.

He further added that the initiative to give out food items was inspired by the need to provide succour to the communities, as many of those who survive on daily earning from their work & farms, can no longer work due to the stay at home directive by the state government geared towards ending COVID-19 Pandemic.

The COVID-19 support committee chairman Chief Dr Emi Membere-Otaji noted that the food presentation was the phase two of the donations by PETAN, stressing the need for people to adhere to the safety measures recommended by Federal, State governments and WHO.

On his part, the publicity secretary of PETAN, Dr Lucky Akhiwu said the items were in support of the efforts of the Federal and state governments towards fighting COVID-19 in the state.

The beneficial communities within Port-Harcourt in this first phase are; Elekahia, Oginigba, Nkpogu, Amadi-Ama, Woji, Azuabie, Rumuodara, Rumuigbo, Elelenwo and Abuloma Communities.

The donated items include rice, gari, indomie, tomatoes, vegetable oil, face masks and hand sanitizers.

