COVID-19: PDP lauds Buhari, blasts APC

The Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over his decision to relax the coronavirus lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States.

In a statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Engr Akeem Olatunji, it said Buhari’s decision to relax restrictions of movement in the affected areas is laudable because the lockdown has adversely affected Nigerians.

The party noted that the new approach by the Federal Government was a testimony to the supremacy of Governor Seyi Makinde’s in combating the pandemic logically and scientifically which is now clear as a good template worthy of emulation.

The party noted with disdain how opposition parties in the state, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC), had attempted to discredit Makinde’s giant strides in keeping the state safe from a larger outbreak of the disease within the ambient of very limited resources while allowing commerce to thrive during partial lockdown in Oyo State.

The PDP further described the All Progressives Congress, APC in the State as a group of people living in fantasy.

The ruling party in the state maintained that the only option left for the main opposition in Oyo State was to genuinely seek the forgiveness of the people it allegedly plunged into untold hardship during its eight years of governance.

The party said “it doesn’t take any rocket science for any leader with good conscience to know that total lockdown of any state or country including crippling an already struggling economy like that of Nigeria without the capacity or political will to make proper provisions for alternative means of livelihood would be counterproductive.”

It stressed that “Makinde is daily showing APC government at all levels how to achieve good governance.

Recall that the APC in the state had urged Makinde to lock down the state for two weeks to enable it identify those that may have been infected and also restrict the spread of the virus.

However, the Governor only came up with a 7pm to 6am curfew while encouraging residents to observe all necessary measures that help contain the virus.

For a better society

Total Views: 61 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

