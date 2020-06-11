Covid-19 pandemic: Imo traders count losses

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, OWERRI

The raging global corona virus pandemic and the resultant lockdown of various states of the federation has continued to take its tolls in commercial activities in Imo State.

Already, market traders, women, petty traders, hawkers, street and road side retailers have continued to groan in respect of the prevailing harsh economic environment and are now counting their losses.

Our correspondent who monitored the situation in parts of Owerri, Imo State capital and its environs report that while markets now record low number of buyers, mobile food vendors record abysmal patronage, just as road / street traders wear long faces arising from the poor sales of their items.

At the Relief and World Bank markets in Owerri, most of the traders were seen sitting idle just as they incessantly beckon on uninterested passersby to come and purchase their items.

Some of the dissatisfied traders who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity attributed their woes to the general lockdown of the economy which they noted had forced buyers to desert, the market.

“Our business has suffered a setback because they do not have money to patronize us, go to the bank and you will not get money and even if you get, it takes a very long time’’, he said.

Ironically despite the worrisome economic downturn prices of some staple foods like garri, yam, rice, beans, tomatoes, cubes of maggi, onions, vegetable and red oil have continued to skyrocket, just as the cost of transporting the items from the rural areas to the urban centres is increasing daily.

The people therefore, in separate interviews called on government particularly the state government to initiate a policy that will help cushion the effects of this pandemic and also enhance the state economy.

According to them, in other states of the federation a lot of palliative measures have been taken to ameliorate the hardship brought up to bare on the people.

Also lamenting their experience, some of the technicians in the state complained bitterly about non patronage due to lack of money in circulation in the state.

Mr. Theophilus Ezem a power generator repairer said that most of them were tempted to have taken to other illegitimate means of livelihood to keep their families on.

