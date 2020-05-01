COVID-19 Pandemic: Be generous to Vulnerables, Cleric urges Wealthy Nigerians

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

An Anglican priest, Ven.Foluso Akerele, has urged well-to-do individuals,corporate bodies and religious organizations to support governments at State and National levels in the provision of palliative packages to the down trodden in the society.

Akerele, the Vicar-in-Charge of St George’s Anglican Church, Okeagbe-Akoko,Ondo state said the palliative initiatives should not be left for government alone.

According to him, people had been hungry before the Corona virus epidemic which led to stay at home and the restriction of movement of citizens.

The cleric noted that the daily wages earners like Commercial Vehicle Owners, Okada riders and Artisans who are almost 70 percent of workforce in Nigeria are badly affected with their families will also be affected.

The Cleric pleaded with Wealthy Nigerians to support government at this trying period of the nation’s history so that hunger will not be devastating more than Corona Virus.

Also, a Muslim Cleric and the Chief Imam of Alif Central Mosque, Ikare-Akoko, Sheik Abdullateef Bature, who spoke in the same vein, called on rich people to donate food, materials and money to the needy particularly those living with disabilities who cannot fend for themselves.

Bature urged government to properly monitor the distribution of the palliatives to guard against being used as campaign strategy.

He noted that at a time like this Allah always reward good deeds and rebuke those who refused to assist others.

The muslim leader advocated on behalf of essential workers like health workers,media ,security and others the need to pay them hazards allowances and the provision of Insurance scheme for them because of risks their duties involved.

The duo said it was now clear to our leaders the importance of robust budget for the health sector to procure equipment to combat emergency being experienced now.

For a better society

Total Views: 92 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

