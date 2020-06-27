COVID-19: Osun threatens fresh lockdown as state records 22 new cases

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO, Osogbo

The Government of the State of Osun on Friday confirmed the discovery of 22 new Covid-19 cases in the State.

Coming barely 24 hours after the discovery of 17 cases, the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, threatened that government might be forced to impose another lockdown on the State if residents and citizens continue to flout the lockdown relaxation guidelines.

He made these known through a press statement in Osogbo on Friday.

The Commissioner also revealed that 11 of the new cases were from the ongoing contact tracing within the Ede community, while the remaining are from the previous cases in Osogbo and its environs.

“On Thursday, we announced the discovery of 17 new cases in our dear State. Sadly, today again, we have 22 new cases. Considering where we are coming from, this is worrisome. We must, therefore, take responsibility. The battle against Coronavirus is not over yet.

“The virus is still very much with us. We must observe precautionary measures if we must avoid community transmission.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Friday, June 26, is 54. We have 106 confirmed cases, out of which the State has successfully treated and discharged 47 patients while five deaths have been recorded,” Dr. Isamotu added.

For a better society

Total Views: 52 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

