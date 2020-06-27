COVID-19: Osun citizens express worry over lockdown threat

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO, Osogbo

A nutrition expert and concerned individuals in Osun have kicked against the threat issued by the State Government on the likelihood of re-imposing another lockdown in the wake of the increasing cases of COVID-19.

Leading the pack is James Oloyede, a retired Director of Nutrition Services and Health Education, Osun State Ministry of Health and currently the Programme Manager, Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Lagos who maintained that shutting the state down again would not have any impact as the disease is already at the community transmission stage.

He was of the opinion that the next plan by the government and concerned agencies in the fight against COVID-19 is mitigation and enforcement of precautionary measures by individuals.

According to him, “the increase in new infections could be attributable to perhaps increase in the number of people being tested.

“What the state should look at now is how many samples were positive among the total samples tested.

“If 10 samples were tested and 1 returned positive and if 100 samples were tested the following week with 10 returning positive, then there is no difference yet because the increase in the absolute number of cases was due to the large number of sample tested. If this is the case with Osun, then there is nothing to panic about but if this is not the case, then the state government needs to enforce precautions and not lockdown”.

While assuring that the curve will soon be flattened, he explained that lockdown is becoming unfashionable and non-effective all over the world and counselled that precautions is the way of effectively dealing with the pandemic.

Also, residents have lamented that another lockdown will not serve any purpose to them as it will worsen the situation they were already in.

A businessman, Mr. Adewale Ogunsina stated that many individuals have lost their means of livelihood while some have not fully recovered from the negative impacts of the initial lockdown

He lamented that the state government left the people to their fate during the initial lockdown and that he foresaw that another one will be more terrible with dire consequences.

Mrs. Folashade Adetula stated that the concerns of the government was understood but before it will impose another lockdown the welfare of the people must be taken into consideration.

She was of the opinion that instead of restricting movements within the state, the border lockdown should be reinforced so that people will not go out or enter the state as it is obtained, thereby forestalling the importation of COVID-19 into the state.

It could be recalled that in the past seven days, the state has seen the cases of COVID-19 increase by 6, 17 and lately 22.

The state government through the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu also expressed worries as most of the cases were obtained from contact tracing within communities in Ede, Osogbo and environs.

Although, the state government has denied that the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state has not gotten to community transmission stage, as at Friday 26th June, 2020, Osun had 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of which 54 were active cases, 47 were treated and discharged while 5 deaths have been recorded.

For a better society

Total Views: 184 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

