COVID-19: Ondo threatens further lock down if cases increase

Following the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Ondo State, the government said it might be forced to lock down the state if the numer of COVID-19 case kept increasing.

The state had recorded four deaths and discharged 21 patients cases while eight patients are currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital.

Over160 persons who might have come in contact with three new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state are currently being searched for.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Special duties and Strategies, Dr Doyin Odebowale, gave the hint during monitoring of Jumaat services in mosques at Owo.

At the several mosques visited, social distancing was not thoroughly observed but worshippers without nose masks were not allowed entry.

Odebowale said the state government was not happy with the rising cases.

He said the COVID-19 Committee would meet with Muslim leaders in the state to enlighten them more on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols.

The SSA said: “We have been engaging the leadership and we hoped there will be an engagement.

We expect them to improve on. There was not much so distancing and we are not satisfied.

“We will get in touch with the leadership. We are getting more cases and we are not happy. We don’t want a situation where the government locks down the state again. If it continues, the government will lock down the state.”

State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, said the compliance level was about 60 per cent, urging individuals to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

