COVID-19: Ondo Speaker, Oleyelogun donates food items to constituents

Oleyelogun, representing Ifedore Constituency in the State House of Assembly distributed foodstuffs such as rice, beans and salt to the constituents across the 10 political wards that made up the constituency without political bias.

He explained that the gesture became imperative at this critical time to provide food on their tables while also obeying the stay-at-home directive and other preventive measures put in place by the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said “as you can see, I’m distributing these food items to the people of my constituency which include Isarun, Ilara-Mokin, Ipogun, Ijare, Araromi Omoladan, Ero, Ibuji and others. We are giving everybody irrespective of political affiliations.

Oleyelogun noted that similar gesture has also been extended to all members of his church in Akure, saying in time like this,less privileged in the society must be assisted to improve their welfare.

The Speaker also used the occasion to sensitise the people of his constituency against the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.

He also called on well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to come to the aid of the needy in the society and extend the hands of fellowship to them.

The APC lawmaker also called on the people to maintain social distancing, regular hand washing and use of hand sanitizers among other precautionary measures put in place to fight the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The immediate past caretaker chairman of Ifedore Local Government Area, Engr Alex Oladimeji, hailed Oleyelogun for coming to the aid of the people in time of need.

According to him, the people of the constituency would forever be grateful to the Speaker for the gesture.

He also appealed to the citizenry to obey all preventive measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Some of the beneficiaries appreciated the speaker for the kind gesture which they said would go a long way in cushioning the effects of the stay-at-home directive.

According to Muyiwa, the palliative was timely,stressing that it would go a long way to prevent hunger.

The Owa of Araromi-Omoladan in Ifedore Local Government Area, Oba Jayeoba Alabi, thanked the Speaker stressing that the gesture has further shown that Oleyelogun is a reliable representative.