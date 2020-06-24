COVID 19: Ondo records 100 cases within one week

Ondo state had recorded a total of 100 cases of the virus within the last one week.

At previous week,the state recorded 80 cases, but 20 new cases were announced for the state by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Monday (NCDC).

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at the weekly press briefing in Akure, lamented the increasing cases of COVID-19.

According to him, government is seriously concerned about the disturbing record and trend.

He said, “In fact, what seems to be in view is the undesirable increase in our vulnerability as a result of our deliberate non-challant attitude.