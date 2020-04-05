COVID -19: Ondo PDP aspirant, Jegede seeks help for the needy

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A leading Governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has urged all well meaning indigenes in the state to assist poor masses in the state to survive the present era of Corona Virus pandemic across the world, particularly in Ondo State.

The legal luminary, who also contested against the incumbent Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in 2016, noted that now that the State has recorded an index case of the dreaded COVID-19, it is imperative to adhere strictly to the directive of the state government to stay at home.

Jegede in a statement in Akure, the state capital urged the citizenry to religiously follow all precautionary measures outlined by healthcare professionals to curtail.

The PDP governorship aspirant opined that the devastating effect of COVID-19 on the global economy is no longer news.

He lamented that the stay-at-home directive by government both at the federal and state levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the hardship on the people who do not have the financial capacity to cope with long periods away from their daily means of survival.

Jegede said, “At a time like this, there is the need for individuals blessed by God and with something extra to spare in the state to come together and salvage the situation irrespective of our political affiliations.

“Those that will feel the effect of this sit at home order most are the aged, physically challenged, widows and widowers who are sole breadwinners of their families, artisans who are dependent on daily earnings.

“I appeal to the well-to-do in the society to help the needy at this time. This measure will be a way of showing good faith and affection to the people who have been asked to stay at home on safety grounds

“Let us come together and show love to the people around us at this critical period. I equally call on the state government to immediately commence the distribution of relief materials to cushion the effects of the ongoing restriction order”.

