COVID-19: Ondo Palliative Committee distributes food items in 14 LGs

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Palliative Committee has distributed food items in 14 local government areas across the three senatorial districts.

The Committee was set up by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu two weeks ago to tackle food insecurity arising from restrictions on movements and economic activities to tame the spread of Coronavirus infections.

The 14 local government areas are: Akure South, Akure North, Akoko North East, Akoko South West, Ose, Owo, Ifedore, Ondo West, Ondo East, Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo, Odigbo, Okitipupa, Ilaje and Ese Odo.

The remaining four; Akoko North West, Akoko South East, Irele and Idanre, will receive theirs before Tuesday this week.

The food items contained in each of the packs include garri/Semolina, rice, beans, Macaroni, Spaghetti and noodles. This is besides crates of eggs for selected categories that will still go round.

The Committee targeted 2000 vulnerable members of the society in each of the local government areas in the first phase of the exercise.

It appreciated local committees that managed the distribution centres with wisdom and enviable commitment which paves way for endless success stories from the areas so far touched. We expect no discordant results from the remaining four.

The Committee said it was not unaware that various groups, including religious and professional bodies deserve no less attention.

Such bodies, it said, would not be left out in its selfless efforts to reach as many as possible; stressing that it is commitment to equitable distribution of food items remains unalloyed.

While the committee prayed God for divine intervention on the dreaded pandemic, it appealed to the public to adhere to medical guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

For a better society

Total Views: 98 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

