COVID-19: Ondo monarch urges preventive measures

DAMISI OJO, Akure.

A prominent monarch in Ondo state, Olowa of Igbara-Oke ,Oba Adefarakanmi Agbede, has called on the general public, particularly, residents of Ondo State to take preventive measures.

He spoke when he played host to the State Taskforce on COVID-19 on a sensitisation visit at his palace in Igbara-Oke, headquarters of Ifedore Local Government.

The monarch had earlier in the week suspended all meetings, large gatherings people and other related activities in and around the palace, which is part of the preventive measures as mandated by the Federal and State Governments.

The royal father in his remarks applauded the efforts of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his prompt action and immediate intervention at ensuring that the Sunshine State is free of COVID-19 Pandemic and every other transmissible diseases.

He also commended the Taskforce Team set up by the Governor, which is headed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro and Special Adviser to Governor on Transport, Tobi Ogunleye for their good works at taking the sensitisation to the rural communities in the state.

The leader of the team, Dr. Adegbenro reiterated the readiness of the state at curtailing any suspected or reported case of COVID-19.

He said the reported cases in the state were tested negative of the virus.

Adegbenro also reminded the residents on the need to take cognisance to their personal hygiene, and regular washing of hands with soap and clean water, and hand sanitizers. He also stressed the need to maintain social distancing at all times.

Ogunleye said the Ministry of Transport is out to ensure that the commercial drivers in the state complied with a specific given number of passengers in their vehicles.

He said the priority of the government now is to see to the safety of her citizens and engage every precautionary way to curb the spread of COVID-19.

For a better society

Total Views: 90 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

