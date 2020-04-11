COVID 19- Second index case cause Ondo indigenes Easter celebration

.As govt re-instates ban

AMISI OJO,Akure.

Ondo State government has expressed deep concern over the discovery of the second index case of COVID -19 in the state.

The development has reinforced the need to deepen the collective efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ondo State COVID-19 Response Team reported that the second index case having travelled from Lagos to Ondo State must give the Government greater concern to avoid community transmission.

It was against this backdrop that Ondo State Government has directed the cancellation of the special concession granted Churches across the state to celebrate the Easter Sunday.

This decision, according to the statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo was taken after due consultations with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The statement noted that all measures and steps taken in respect of COVID-19 still remain in force.

It said “Government has taken further steps to effectively man the boundaries in the light of reported cases of compromise and breach of the directive to close all inter-state entry points into Ondo State.

