COVID-19: Okowa calls for strict adherence to prescribed protocols

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Deltans and other residents of the state to always observe all precautionary measures against COVID-19 in order to checkmate community transmission.

He gave the charge on Friday while speaking with Government House Correspondents on the level of infection of the dreaded coronavirus disease in the state and other parts of the country.

The governor noted that the level of infection was on the rise due to the lackadaisical attitude of people who erroneously believe that the pandemic was a fluke.

He said Delta recorded 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in two days due to community transmission and failure of people to observe prescribed protocols such as wearing of face mask in public places, social and physical distancing and other measures to to keep the virus in check.

According to him, the treatment centres in the state were already full of patients, emphasising that caution was needed to manage the alarming rate of infection and transmission.

He advocated the need for everybody to be at alert as the level of immunity of people differs, pointing out that those with symptoms of the disease should go to the hospital for treatment before they become big risk to their family members, friends and colleagues.

While saying that his administration would do everything possible to manage the situation, Okowa appealed to residents of the state to avoid large congregation of people so as to mitigate the spread of the disease.

He reiterated that the 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state as at June 18, 2020 was largely due to the failure of people to obey stipulated guidelines for the containment of the disease.

“As at today we have lost 18 persons to COVID-19 pandemic in Delta including very prominent persons and people are still telling us that there is no COVID-19.

“In just two days (Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday, June 18, 2020), we had 83 confirmed cases of corona virus disease in the state; in spite of this obvious fact, some Deltans are still doubting the reality of COVID-19.

“I want to plead with all Deltans that it is time for us to realise that there is community transmission of the disease which can affect anybody if adequate care was not taken,” Okowa stated.

The governor expressed worry that some states in the country would surpass the figures recorded in Lagos State due to the failure of most Nigerians to comply with all the laid down rules.

Okowa opined that the dreaded COVID-19 could only be eliminated with behavioural change of the entire citizens of the country.

