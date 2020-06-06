COVID-19: Obaseki hails Edo health workers, assures adequate compensation

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commended health workers in the state for their commitment and sacrifices in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor, in an address, said 16 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state are health workers, noting that the state would take adequate care of them.

According to him, “I ask all Edo citizens to join me to express our gratitude and appreciation to our healthcare workers who have been leading our fight against COVID-19.

“These gallant men and women continuously stay to sacrifice almost everything; their health, friends and families, livelihoods and resources, just to make sure that we are safe. We thank you for your sacrifices and want you to know that we are extremely grateful and we are very proud of your commitment and efforts.”

He implored the health workers “not to be discouraged as over 16% of our current COVID-19 cases are health workers. I know that this may dampen your moral and demotivate you.

“I want you to rest assured that my government will not relent in prioritizing your welfare and continue to ensure that you have adequate training, access to the right equipment, facilities and proper compensation.”

He noted that the resilience of the state’s healthcare system is being tested by COVID-19, adding the state shall overcome with the dedication of healthcare workers.

“We encourage our people to continue to practice social and physical distancing, wear face masks at all times, especially when you are visiting health facilities and wash your hands frequently. These will reduce the spread and the impact of the virus especially on our health workers and ensure our human resources are not over-stretched. Thank You to Edo State Health workers,” he said.

For a better society

Total Views: 77 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

