COVID-19: Obasa gives over 26,000 loaves of bread to vulnerable Lagosians

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of the set of activities to cushion the effect of the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, has continued to sustain his promise as regards the feeding welfare of Lagosians in this period.

Hon. Obasa, who had earlier distributed food packages containing rice, water, noodles and basic cooking ingredients as well as safety kits to Lagosians, has taken his welfare programme a step further by ensuring the provision of breakfast bread to Lagosians especially across zones in Agege.

Over 26,000 loaves of bread were distributed to vulnerable Lagosians in Agege and across the Lagos West Senatorial District on the day 1 of the breakfast feeding programme on Saturday, 4th of April.

The programme moved on to its day 2 today as thousands of bread loaves have been distributed within Agege, Orile-Agege and other zones within the area as a way of providing breakfast relief for the people.

The Speaker has also promised Obasa Breakfast Bread will continue to be a consistent effort of the Speaker to reduce the hunger effect of the lockdown on the people as the distribution will continue throughout this period between the hours of 7:00am to 9:00am at regular day intervals.

_“We understand that this lockdown may have its effect on the people, especially the vulnerable. However, it is important that we find a way to help each other through this period by providing food, which is the basic need for the survival of man. This initiative will continue for the period of this lockdown as we continue to target feeding the vulnerable”, the Lagos Speaker said.

Obasa has also continued to urge everyone to take precautions in this period, avoid panic and all manner of negative reports that could spark controversy and panic. Mr. Speaker remains positive about the welfare of the people of Agege, Orile-Agege, Lagos West and Lagos at large as he insists that together, “we will defeat this scourge”.

